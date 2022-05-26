Votto homers, triples, shouts at reliever as Reds beat Cubs

Castillo was making only his fourth start after beginning the season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain that caused him to miss all of spring training,

Chicago's Ian Happ doubled in two runs in the fifth inning a day after ending a 10-game hitting streak against Cincinnati.

Votto ended a 24-game homerless streak Sunday at Toronto, the longest drought of his career. The triple Wednesday was his first since July 6, 2021 at Kansas City and only the 22nd in his career. Votto hadn't tripled at Great American Ball Park since Aug. 22, 2016.

Hendricks pitched four innings for his shortest start since April 13. He allowed four earned runs and threw 68 pitches.

Willson Contreras pinch-hit for Chicago in the ninth and was robbed of extra bases by a leaping grab from center fielder Nick Senzel. Contreras had missed the previous four games with a strained right hamstring.

Strickland earned his first save of the season.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: C Yan Gomes was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Reds: Next steps for treatment are being assessed for LHP Justin Wilson, who likely will be out for a while. Wilson has been on the IL since April 27 with a left flexor mass strain. ... RHP Ross Detwiler is on the bereavement list and is due back on Friday.

UP NEXT

LHP Justin Steele (1-4, 3.82) is the 11th left-hander in Cubs history to strike out nine or more batters in consecutive starts, and he will look to extend that streak in Thursday's series finale. Rookie RHP Hunter Greene (1-6, 5.49) will make his 11th start for Cincinnati.

Caption Chicago Cubs' David Ross, left, argues with umpire Chris Conroy, after being ejected by Dan Merzel during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The Reds won 4-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel leaps at the wall to make the catch on a ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The Reds won 4-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Strickland, left, shakes hands with Aramis Garcia after the final out of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The Reds won 4-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto dodges a pitch during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The Reds won 4-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)