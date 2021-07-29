Votto homers in record 6th game in row as Reds beat Cubs 7-4

Cincinnati added three runs off the Cubs bullpen in the seventh, with Kyle Farmer and Aristides Aquino each driving in a run and a Chicago error allowing a third to score.

The Cubs scored three runs off Luis Castillo (5-10), who had only given up three runs total in his first four starts. Patrick Wisdom hit his 16th home run in the fourth, and Wilson Contreras belted a two-run shot in the fifth.

Castillo finished with eight strikeouts in six innings, allowing seven hits.

Ian Happ hit a home run in the ninth off Reds reliever Heath Hembree.

TRADING PLAYERS

Reds: Traded RHP Ashton Goudeau to the Colorado Rockies for cash. The team added RHP Mychal Givens and optioned RHP Ryan Hendrix to Triple-A Louisville.

Cubs: Traded RHP Ryan Tepera to the Chicago White Sox for LHP Bailey Horn.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Cincinnati manager David Bell said Mike Moustakas (heel) could start rehab games early next week in Louisville … Nick Senzel (knee) will start a rehab assignment in Louisville on Friday … Michael Lorenzen (hamstring) could return to the bullpen in New York this weekend … Bell said Nick Castellanos will test out his wrist and seems to be doing more each day.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Sonny Gray (2-6, 4.50 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series in New York against the Mets on Friday night. Gray will look to rebound after allowing 13 runs over his last two starts.

Cubs: RHP Trevor Williams (4-2, 5.06 ERA) starts at Washington on Friday night.

