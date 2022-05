Votto hits tiebreaking HR in 8th, Reds beat Blue Jays 3-2

Alexis Diaz (2-0) worked two scoreless innings and Art Warren finished for his second save in four chances.

Making his major league debut in place of right-hander Connor Overton (back), Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft allowed two runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

Ashcraft’s first pitch was his hardest of the day, a 99.7 mph strike to George Springer.

Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi walked three of the first four batters he faced, and five of the first seven Reds reached safely to begin the game, with Cincinnati taking a 2-0 lead on Aristides Aquino’s two-run double. Kikuchi escaped his second bases-loaded jam of the inning by striking out Taylor Motter.

Toronto answered in the second when Santiago Espinal hit a leadoff double and scored on Matt Chapman’s single, then tied it by scoring without a hit in the third. George Springer was hit by a pitch to start the inning, went to second on a wild pitch from Ashcraft, and scored on Bo Bichette’s RBI groundout.

RUNNING GAMES

Blue Jays pinch runner Vinny Capra was thrown out at second with Springer batting to end the sixth, while Cincinnati’s Tyler Stephenson was picked off first after his two-out single moved a runner into scoring position in the seventh.

GREAT GRAB

Springer raced into right center field to catch Kyle Farmer’s deep drive in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: LHP Mike Minor (shoulder) will make a fourth rehab start at Triple-A Louisville before rejoining the Reds. Minor allowed four runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings in a loss to Nashville Friday.

UP NEXT

Reds: Cincinnati has not named a starter for Monday’s home game, the opener of a four-game series against the Cubs. RHP Marcus Stroman (1-4, 4.88) starts for Chicago.

Blue Jays: RHP José Berríos (3-2, 4.83) will start at St. Louis Monday night as Toronto begins a two-game series. RHP Miles Mikolas (3-2, 1.68) goes for the Cardinals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with teammate Kyle Farmer (17) during eighth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with teammate Kyle Farmer (17) during eighth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Cincinnati Reds starter Graham Ashcraft delivers against the Toronto Blue Jays during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Cincinnati Reds starter Graham Ashcraft delivers against the Toronto Blue Jays during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) connects for a two-run double against the Toronto Blue Jays during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) connects for a two-run double against the Toronto Blue Jays during first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto celebrates his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during eighth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto celebrates his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during eighth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto tosses the ball after catching his own foul tip off the screen during eighth-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto tosses the ball after catching his own foul tip off the screen during eighth-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, right, alks with catcher Danny Jansen, center, as pitching coach Pete Walker, left, visits the mound during first-inning baseball game action against the Cincinnati Reds in Toronto, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, right, alks with catcher Danny Jansen, center, as pitching coach Pete Walker, left, visits the mound during first-inning baseball game action against the Cincinnati Reds in Toronto, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn