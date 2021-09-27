Votto helps Reds beat Pirates 13-1 to stay in playoff race

Castellanos hit two sacrifice flies before belting his 33rd homer in the sixth, a three-run shot to center.

Reiver Sanmartin pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball for Cincinnati in his big league debut. The 25-year-old left-hander struck out five and walked one in the makeup of a rainout last week.

Sanmartin was promoted from Triple-A Iowa to step in for Wade Miley, who is on the injured list with a neck strain. Sanmartin became the first Cincinnati pitcher to win his first career start since Amir Garrett in 2017.

Anthony Alford had two hits for last-place Pittsburgh (58-98), including a double. Alford scored the Pirates' run on Sanmartin's wild pitch in the fifth.

ABOUT THIS YEAR

It's the first winning record for Cincinnati in a 162-game season since it went 90-72 in 2013. The Reds went 31-29 in the 60-game 2020 season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: C Jacob Stallings was eligible to return from the seven-day concussion protocol list on Monday. Stallings has resumed baseball activities but has not been activated.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo was placed on the family medical emergency list. He is scheduled to make his next start on Friday at Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Open their final homestand of the season on Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs. Mitch Keller (5-11, 5.96 ERA) starts for Pittsburgh, and Alec Mills (6-7, 4.96 ERA) pitches for Chicago.

Reds: Head to Chicago for a two-game series against the AL Central champion White Sox. RHP Riley O’Brien is slated to make his big league debut Tuesday night, and RHP Reynaldo López (3-3, 3.16 ERA) starts for the White Sox.

