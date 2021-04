Votto, Castellanos homer in Reds' 10-3 rout of Indians

Indians starter Logan Allen (1-2) didn't make it out of the third inning. He gave up five runs on three hits, but reliever Phil Maton surrendered the big hits to Suárez and Votto before getting out of the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino had surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand and was put on the 10-day injured list. Infielder Max Schrock was recalled from the alternate training site. ... RHP/OF Michael Lorenzen had the first of two PRP injections to stimulate healing in his injured throwing shoulder Wednesday and isn't expected to return until June. ... OF Shogo Akiyama (hamstring) could be back in the first part of May.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Sonny Gray makes his first appearance for the Reds after starting the season on the injured list with a muscle strain in his back. Going for the Indians will be right-hander Triston McKenzie (0-0), who gave up three runs in four innings in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox on Monday.

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos reacts to hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cincinnati, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez fields the ball before throwing out Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel at first base during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos reacts to hitting an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cincinnati, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, left, slides into home plate safely ahead of the tag from Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, right, on a two-run RBI double by Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez, during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster