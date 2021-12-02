Voter rights groups sue over Ohio GOP's congressional map

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee's legal arm filed its own constitutional challenge Nov. 22. That litigation contends the map leans 12-3 in favor of Republicans, though the GOP describes it as 6-2, with the remaining seven districts being competitive.

Both suits target DeWine and the other members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, rather than the Legislature. Voters empowered the commission with a potentially pivotal role in approving Ohio’s legislative and congressional district maps.

But it missed its deadline for approving a congressional map without taking a vote, giving the opportunity back to the Legislature approve it and send it on to DeWine.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the legislative maps on Wednesday.