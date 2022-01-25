Voter groups ready to object to redrawn Ohio Statehouse maps

Evidence to back up their objections was filed at the Ohio Supreme Court, where parties faced a midnight deadline to lay out their exact legal claims.

The high court tossed the commission's first round of maps on Jan. 12, giving the panel 10 days to remove undue favoritism toward the GOP. A new set of maps was approved Saturday — and like the first time, it was OK'd along party lines. These latest maps likely deliver Republicans 57 of 99 Ohio House seats and 20 of 33 Ohio Senate seats.