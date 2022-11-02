Vintage Christmas exhibit in Ohio has 'Brady Bunch' theme

The show, “A Storybook Christmas Featuring a Very Brady Holiday,” opened Tuesday at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio and runs through Dec. 31.

The exhibition marks the opening of the holiday season at the historic Reese-Peters House that houses the museum. Across five rooms trimmed for the holidays, visitors will be invited to step into the pages of classic Christmas storybooks including “The Night Before Christmas,” “Polar Express” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”