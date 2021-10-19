Villanova tabbed to win Big East by conference coaches

The fourth-ranked Wildcats were the unanimous choice to win the conference in a preseason coaches poll released Tuesday. The team, which has won seven of the last eight regular-season titles, received all 10 first-place votes from the league's coaches. Coaches couldn't vote for their own team, and Wright picked No. 24 Connecticut, which was the second choice.

Villanova is led by guard Collin Gillespie, who was the coaches' pick for preseason player of the year. He and teammate Jermaine Samuels took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the effects of the coronavirus last season.