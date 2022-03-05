Hamburger icon
Viktor Arvidsson completes hat trick in OT for Kings

Los Angeles Kings' Viktor Arvidsson, back right, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets withBlake Lizotte, left, and Phillip Danault during overtime in an NHL hockey game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

By NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Viktor Arvidsson scored four minutes into overtime to complete a hat trick and give the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 victory over the quick-strike Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored four minutes into overtime to complete a hat trick and give the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 victory over the quick-strike Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Dustin Brown also scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 24 shots for the Kings to help the Kings win end a two-game losing streak and win for the eighth time in 11 games.

Patrik Laine, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Justin Danforth scored for Columbus in a franchise-record, 46-second span in the second, and Elvis Merlikins stopped 39 shots. The Blue Jackets had won two in a row.

Arvidsson opened the scoring with six minutes left in the second period with a wrister from the right circle that beat Merzlikins high.

Columbus countered with the three-goal bursrt, with Laine scoring with 4:26 to go, Bjorkstrand with 4:01 left, and Danforth with 3:40 remaining.

Brown’s dribbler through Merlikins’ pads made it 3-2 at 3:49 of the third, and the Kings pulled even with 3:46 left on Arvidsson’s second goal of the night.

Boone Jenner appeared to have won it for Columbus with 2:56 left in overtime, but the goal was disallowed for offsides.

NEXT UP

Kings: At Buffalo on Sunday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Boston on Saturday night.

Los Angeles Kings players celebrate a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Los Angeles Kings' Jonathan Quick, left, makes a save as teammate Sean Durzi, right, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner fight for position during overtime in an NHL hockey game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

