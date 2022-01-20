Vikings interview Browns' Cook, Pats' Wolf for GM job

The Vikings are concurrently searching for a head coach after firing Mike Zimmer at the conclusion of his eighth season. The team requested interviews with eight people and has now met with four of those candidates.

Wolf, the son of former Green Bay general manager Ron Wolf, just finished his second season with the Patriots. He spent 14 seasons in various personnel roles with the Packers, but he was passed over for the general manager job there in 2018 when Brian Gutekunst was promoted. Wolf then spent two seasons as Cleveland's assistant general manager.