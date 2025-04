Vikings get Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson in NFL draft with 24th overall pick

Jackson was a three-year starter at left guard before moving to left tackle midway through his senior season after an injury at that position.

After struggling for several years to stabilize the offensive line, the Vikings finally got aggressive and signed center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries in free agency — both away from Indianapolis — for a combined, guaranteed total of more than $53 million.

Now they'll likely have three new starters in the middle between standout tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill. Center Garrett Bradbury was released and signed with New England. Right guard Dalton Risner became a free agent. Left guard Blake Brandel, who was drafted as a tackle, could become a versatile backup.

The Vikings have only three picks remaining in this draft, one in the third round on Friday and one each in the fifth and seventh rounds on Saturday.

