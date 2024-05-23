Vidourek, Cross help Cincinnati build lead that eliminates Texas in Big 12 Tournament

On Thursday, No. 5 Cincinnati (32-24) will play the loser of Wednesday's nightcap between No. 2 seed Oklahoma State and No. 10 seed Texas Tech.

Cincinnati took an early 2-0 lead, then Texas scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to go ahead 3-2. Max Belyeu hit a two-run home run to right and Will Gasparino drove in a run with a double down the left field line. The Longhorns then loaded the bases with one out, but Carson Marsh came on to end the threat, striking out both batters he faced.

Marsh went on to pitch 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, striking out four and throwing two wild pitches.

Vidourek, Cincinnati's No. 9 hitter, gave the Bearcats a 4-3 lead in the sixth when he drove in two unearned runs with a two-out single. He came to the plate with two on in the eighth inning but struck out. It proved to be no problem as Cross homered to left field, driving in three runs for a 7-3 lead. Cincinnati made it a four-run inning when Josh Kross scored on an error.

The Bearcats' 8-3 lead barely stood up in the bottom of the inning when Texas scored four runs on a groundout, a two-run double by Jalin Flores and a single by Peyton Powell. With two outs, Belyeu struck out.

Texas had the tying run on second base with one out in the ninth inning, but Cincinnati's Chase Horst got Rylan Galvin to ground out and Gasparino to fly out to end the game.

___

