Veteran Towns scores career-high 27 points to lead Bowling Green past Kansas State 82-66

Towns, who has played at least a half-dozen college basketball games a season since his career started at Ohio in 2020-21, shot 3 of 5 from 3-point range and made all six of his foul shots.

Javontae Campbell and Javon Ruffin each scored 17 points for the Falcons (6-2). Bowling Green shot 45% (28 of 62) overall and 46% (12 of 26) from 3-point range. Kansas State shot just 26% (6 of 23) from 3.

David Castillo scored 22 points and P.J. Haggerty 17 for the Wildcats (5-3).

Khamari McGriff had a dunk and Haggerty had a layup to bring Kansas State within 33-31 with 5:39 left before halftime. Bowling Green responded by outscoring the Wildcats 16-4 to close the half and went to the break up 49-35.

The Jayhawks only got within single digits twice (63-52 with 8:12 left and 63-55 with 7:21 to go) after halftime.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Bowling Green is off to its best start since beginning the 2020-21 season 9-2.

Up Next

Bowling Green hosts Utah Valley on Saturday.

Now losers of three straight, Kansas State hosts Seton Hall on Saturday.

