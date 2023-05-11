Verlander gets 1st win with Mets, goes 30 for 30 in MLB, as Alonso homer helps NY edge Reds 2-1

Reds right-hander Hunter Greene (0-3), in his fourth start since signing a $53 million, six-year contract on April 17, stranded six baserunners in six innings, but he allowed just two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and a season-high four walks. He also hit a batter with a pitch.

All three of his losses have come in his last four games, but he’s had a 3.09 ERA over that stretch.

Alonso drove Greene’s first pitch of the second inning into left field for his second solo homer in two nights.

The Mets took a 2-1 lead in the fourth with a two-out rally sparked by the bottom of the fourth. Luis Guillorme doubled to right, Francisco Álvarez walked and Nimmo delivered an RBI single.

The Reds (15-21) grabbed a first-inning lead on Jonathan India’s leadoff single and Jake Fraley’s two-out double into the right-field corner. That was their final hit of the night.

Mets: C Tomás Nido was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with dry eye syndrome. … C Michael Pérez was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse … RHP Elieser Hernández (right shoulder strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL … LHP Brooks Raley (left elbow inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Reds LHP Nick Lodolo’s scheduled start on Thursday was pushed back to Saturday, and manager David Bell hadn’t decided on Thursday’s starter. RHP Kodai Senga (4-1) goes for the Mets.

