Verdicts handed down in mass shooting at gender reveal party

The July 2017 shooting in Colerain Township left one woman dead and eight people wounded, including three children.

Hamilton County prosecutors had said James Echols, 26, and Michael Sanon, 24, both of Columbus, carried out the shooting as part of a murder-for-hire plot that targeted Cheyanne Willis, the woman the party was being held for and one of the wounded victims. Willis claimed to have suffered a miscarriage after being shot in the thigh, but investigators later determined she was not pregnant at the time.