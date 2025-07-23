Venus Williams, 45, gets a wild-card entry for the Cincinnati Open after win in Washington

Venus Williams’ return to professional tennis will not just be a one-tournament visit
Venus Williams waves to the crowd as she celebrates her win over Peyton Stearns during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Venus Williams waves to the crowd as she celebrates her win over Peyton Stearns during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news
1 hour ago
X

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Venus Williams' return to professional tennis will not just be a one-tournament visit: She was awarded a wild-card entry on Wednesday for next month's Cincinnati Open.

The 45-year-old Williams is participating in her first event in more than a year this week at the DC Open and won first-round matches in both singles and doubles.

Her 6-3, 6-4 victory over 23-year-old Peyton Stearns on Tuesday night made Williams the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match. Martina Navratilova was 47 when she picked up her last singles victory in 2004.

Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles titles — five at Wimbledon and two at the U.S. Open — plus 14 more in doubles with her sister Serena and two in mixed doubles.

She'll play Magdalena Frech of Poland on Thursday in Washington.

The Cincinnati Open begins on Aug. 5 and is a hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Caty McNally, the only player to take a set off champion Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon, also was given a wild card for Cincinnati on Wednesday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Venus Williams returns the ball against Peyton Stearns during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
A ‘Sweet’ BinVista joins the Clark County Fairgrounds
2
Clark County Pet of the Week
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
County commissioners given ‘political football,’ power to extend...
5
South Side in Bloom offers a day in nine community gardens, parks