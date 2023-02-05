Venning's 17 lead Saint Bonaventure over Dayton 68-59

Venning also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies (13-11, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kyrell Luc scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded 13 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).

The Flyers (15-9, 7-4) were led by Daron Holmes, who recorded 21 points. Toumani Camara added 12 points and 17 rebounds for Dayton. In addition, Koby Brea finished with nine points.