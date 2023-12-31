Venning scores 14, Adams-Woods hits late jumper to lift St. Bonaventure over Akron 62-61

Venning was 6 of 16 from the floor also blocked three shots for the Bonnies (9-3). Adams-Wood and Moses Flowers scored nine points apiece. Charles Pride added 10 rebounds to go with five points, two assists and two steals.

The Zips (8-4, Mid-American Conference) were led by Ali, who recorded 20 points and two blocks. Enrique Freeman added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Akron. Greg Tribble had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.