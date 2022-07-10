Venezuela charges 12 in murder of former guerrilla leader

Among those charged was the wife of the slain man, Carlos Lanz. Authorities said she conspired with a boyfriend to pay hit men $8,000 to murder her husband in 2020.

Lanz led a cadre of guerrillas who in 1976 kidnapped William Niehous, who ran the Venezuela operations of Toledo, Ohio-based Owens-Illinois Inc. Niehous was rescued three years later and Lanz spent nearly a decade in jail for the crime.