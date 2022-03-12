Hamburger icon
Vegas faces Columbus on 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
Vegas looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Golden Knights play Columbus

Vegas Golden Knights (32-24-4, third in the Pacific) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (29-27-3, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas heads into the matchup with Columbus after losing three in a row.

The Blue Jackets have gone 16-12-3 in home games. Columbus is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.4 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek averaging 0.7.

The Golden Knights are 16-11-1 on the road. Vegas is 23rd in the league with 34.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Vegas won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 23 goals, adding 21 assists and collecting 44 points. Voracek has eight assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 24 goals and has 45 points. Jack Eichel has four goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Golden Knights: Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

