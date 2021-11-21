Vegas erases two-goal deficit to top Columbus 3-2

Texier made it 2-0 at 8:42 into the first when he took a pass along the boards, raced into the zone and skated around Vegas captain Mark Stone, and slipped the puck past Brossoit’s skate far side for a short-handed goal.

At 7:07 in the second period, Kolesar brought an end to Merzlikins’ perfect streak in Vegas at 42 saves.

Smith tied the game early in the third period during a penalty kill, breaking into the zone alone to beat Merzlikins for Vegas’ second short-handed goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Columbus: At Buffalo on Monday.

Vegas: At St. Louis on Monday.

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) defend the goal from Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 20, 20201, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison) Credit: Eric Jamison Credit: Eric Jamison

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic (96) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 20, 20201, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison) Credit: Eric Jamison Credit: Eric Jamison