Vazquez propels Cincinnati to 1-0 victory over Nashville

18 minutes ago
Brandon Vazquez scored three minutes into the second half and FC Cincinnati held on for a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored three minutes into the second half and FC Cincinnati held on for a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

Cincinnati (3-0-2) notched its first victory over Nashville (2-2-1) in its fifth try and is unbeaten in its last nine regular-season road matches, posting a 3-0-6 mark.

Nashville entered play 5-1-1 in its previous seven home matches, outscoring opponents 17-4.

Nashville had a 17-15 advantage in shots, but Cincinnati had a 7-3 edge in shots on goal.

Roman Celentano made three saves to earn the clean sheet for Cincinnati. Joe Willis stopped six shots for Nashville.

Cincinnati rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 3-3 draw with the Chicago Fire last week. Cincinnati was previously 0-49-0 when trailing by multiple goals.

No team has gone 10 matches on the road without a loss since a 10-match run by the Portland Timbers (2012-13).

Cincinnati returns home to host Inter Miami on Saturday. Nashville hits the road to play Orlando City on Saturday.

