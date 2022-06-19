Vazquez goal lifts Cincinnati into 1-1 draw with Union

The Union next play on Sunday against New York City FC at home and Cincinnati will host Orlando City on Friday.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.