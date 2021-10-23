Vantrease throws for 3 TDs, Buffalo piles up 11 sacks in win

Touchdown runs by Vantrease and Dylan McDuffie gave the Bulls (4-4, 2-2 Mid-American) a 17-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Buffalo went on to lead 24-10 at halftime and controlled the second half, outscoring the Zips 21-0 after halftime.

Two of the Bulls' second-half scores were short TD passes by Vantrease, the third a 1-yard run by tight end Jake Molinich.