springfield-news-sun logo
X

Vantrease throws for 3 TDs, Buffalo piles up 11 sacks in win

news
31 minutes ago
Kyle Vantrease threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns, Buffalo had a program-record 11 sacks, and the Bulls defeated Akron 45-10

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns, Buffalo had a program-record 11 sacks, and the Bulls defeated Akron 45-10 on Saturday.

Touchdown runs by Vantrease and Dylan McDuffie gave the Bulls (4-4, 2-2 Mid-American) a 17-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Buffalo went on to lead 24-10 at halftime and controlled the second half, outscoring the Zips 21-0 after halftime.

Two of the Bulls' second-half scores were short TD passes by Vantrease, the third a 1-yard run by tight end Jake Molinich.

Vantrease finished 15-of-20 passing for 241 yards. McDuffie gained 111 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Kyler Laing was credited with 3 1/2 sacks for the Bulls and Daymond Williams had 2.

Jonzell Norrils carried 11 times for 151 yards, including a 74-yard TD run for the Zips (2-6, 1-3). DJ Irons was just 5 of 13 passing for 66 yards and carried 25 times for 60 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

In Other News
1
These 14 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Springfield woman pleads guilty to charges of child endangering
3
BEST OF SPRINGFIELD: Station 1 tops bar food, earns three other...
4
Coronavirus: Moderna boosters soon available at Clark County Combined...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top