Vanderjagt scores 25 as Central Michigan knocks off Bowling Green 90-71

Kyler Vanderjagt scored 25 points off of the bench to help lead the Central Michigan Chippewas over the Bowling Green Falcons 90-71
news
By The Associated Press
Feb 2, 2025
X

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Kyler Vanderjagt scored 25 points off of the bench to help lead Central Michigan past Bowling Green 90-71 on Saturday night.

Vanderjagt shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Chippewas (10-11, 4-5 Mid-American Conference). Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds. Anthony Pritchard had 15 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

The Falcons (7-14, 2-7) were led in scoring by Javontae Campbell, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Bowling Green also got 15 points and two steals from Trey Thomas. Jamai Felt also put up nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Central Michigan took the lead with 13:22 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Vanderjagt led the Chippewas with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 49-33 at the break. Central Michigan pulled away with a 15-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 23 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Longtime OIC leader Calabrese retires; Crew of family/children council...
2
New tests at Tremont City Barrel Fill EPA site find no aquifer...
3
Second Harvest Food Bank halting direct distribution as federal funding...
4
Long John Silver’s restaurant to reopen Monday on North Limestone...
5
Consider the groundhog