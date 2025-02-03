Vanderjagt and Central Michigan host Miami (OH)

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on Miami (OH) after Kyler Vanderjagt scored 25 points in Central Michigan's 90-71 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Chippewas have gone 6-3 at home. Central Michigan is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The RedHawks are 8-1 in conference matchups. Miami (OH) averages 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Central Michigan's average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) scores 12.3 more points per game (82.3) than Central Michigan allows (70.0).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Chippewas. Vanderjagt is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Peter Suder is averaging 14.4 points and 3.1 assists for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 88.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.