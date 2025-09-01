Vanderbilt guard Madison Greene out for the season due to an injury during practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph announced Monday that guard Madison Greene will miss the upcoming season due to an injury suffered during practice last week.

“Madison is in great hands with our medical team, and we will fully support her through the recovery process and her return to the court," Ralph said in a statement.

The 5-foot-6 guard from Columbus, Ohio, started four of 33 games played last season and led the Commodores in scoring off the bench in 15 games. She averaged 6.8 points and 1.2 steals over 20.4 minutes played per game. As a freshman, she played 11 games before a season-ending injury.

Vanderbilt went 22-11 last season and lost to Oregon in overtime in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

