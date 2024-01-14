Vancouver brings 5-game win streak into matchup against Columbus

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks aim to keep a five-game win streak alive when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus has an 8-12-4 record in home games and a 13-21-9 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 6-7-5 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Vancouver has a 15-7-2 record on the road and a 29-11-3 record overall. The Canucks have a 15-4-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has 14 goals and 10 assists for the Blue Jackets. Cole Sillinger has scored five goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has 22 goals and 35 assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-4-4, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Nick Blankenburg: out (upper-body), Zach Werenski: out (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Sean Kuraly: out (abdominal).

Canucks: Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.