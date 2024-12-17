Valparaiso faces Ohio State following Wright's 26-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -21.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Ohio State after All Wright scored 26 points in Valparaiso's 93-77 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Buckeyes have gone 5-1 in home games. Ohio State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Royal averaging 5.4.

The Beacons are 0-1 on the road. Valparaiso is eighth in the MVC scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Ohio State makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Valparaiso scores 10.1 more points per game (78.8) than Ohio State allows (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

Tyler Schmidt is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Beacons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.