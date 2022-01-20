Utility plans $100 million transmission center in Louisiana

Ohio-based American Electric Power’s new Shreveport Transmission Control Center is projected to create 20 new jobs with average salaries of $115,000. A news release from Gov. John Bel Edwards, AEP and the state economic development office said the center will feature a new substation and additional electric grid infrastructure with state-of-the-art equipment.

Construction is to begin in the first quarter of 2022. AEP expects to start operations projected for mid-year 2023.