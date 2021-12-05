Utah's 1st Rose Bowl to be against Pasadena veteran Ohio St

No. 7 Ohio State (10-2) had hopes of appearing in the College Football Playoff for the third straight season and was in the top four most of the season. But the Buckeyes were knocked out of contention with a 42-27 loss at Michigan.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is the first player in Big Ten history to be named the conference’s offensive player of the year, freshman of the year and quarterback of the year in the same season. He passed for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns.

While Utah is a Rose Bowl rookie, the Buckeyes are frequent visitors. The Buckeyes will be making their 16th trip to Pasadena and their second in four years. Ohio State's last appearance was during the 2018 season when they defeated Washington in what was to be Urban Meyer’s final game on the Buckeyes’ sideline.

Ohio State defeated Utah in Columbus 64-6 in 1986.

Caption Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks downfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Ohio State head coach Ryan Day walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio