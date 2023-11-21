Utah State wins 65-62 over Akron

Led by Great Osobor's 24 points and 11 rebounds, the Utah State Aggies defeated the Akron Zips 65-62 in the Cayman Islands Classic
By The Associated Press
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Great Osobor's 24 points and 11 rebounds helped Utah State defeat Akron 65-62 on Monday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Josh Uduje and Mason Falslev added nine points apiece for the Aggies (4-1).

The Zips (4-1) were led in scoring by Enrique Freeman, who finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Akron also got 12 points each from Sammy Hunter and Greg Tribble.

