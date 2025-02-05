Utah Hockey Club in action against the Blue Jackets following overtime win

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime.

Columbus has a 26-21-7 record overall and a 17-5-3 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets have gone 22-7-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Utah has a 22-22-9 record overall and a 13-10-3 record in road games. The Utah Hockey Club have allowed 155 goals while scoring 147 for a -8 scoring differential.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Blue Jackets won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kent Johnson has scored 16 goals with 19 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 18 goals and 39 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Barrett Hayton has scored four goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.