USC Upstate men's basketball coach Dickerson resigns to return to Ohio State

Dickerson was 65-117 during his tenure at USC Upstate. He twice reach the Big South Conference Tournament semifinals.

USC Upstate said Dickerson's associate head coach, Andrew Garcia, would take over the program as interim coach during the search for Dickerson's replacement.

Dickerson previously served as an Ohio State assistant coach for seven seasons before coming to USC Upstate.

