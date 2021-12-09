springfield-news-sun logo
US World Cup qualifier Jan. 30 at Canada to kick off at 3

United States' Christian Pulisic warms up during a training session ahead of the World Cup 2022 qualifying soccer match against Jamaica in Kingston, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
United States' Christian Pulisic warms up during a training session ahead of the World Cup 2022 qualifying soccer match against Jamaica in Kingston, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Credit: Fernando Llano

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The United States' World Cup qualifier against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario, on Jan. 30 will have a 3 p.m. EST kickoff

The United States' World Cup qualifier against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario, on Jan. 30 will kick off at 3 p.m. EST.

The Canada Soccer Association announced the kickoff time Thursday and said tickets will go on sale Dec. 17 for the match at Tim Hortons Field.

Hamilton averages a high of 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-1 Celsius) and a low of 18 (minus-8) on that date.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said its Feb. 2 qualifier against Honduras at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, will start at 6:30 p.m. CST (7:30 p.m. EST). The average Feb. 2 high in the Twin Cities is 25 (minus-4) and the average low is 9 (minus-13).

The USSF has not yet set a start time for its Jan. 27 qualifier against El Salvador at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. January highs in Columbus average 53 degrees Fahrenheit (12 Celsius) and lows average 35 degrees (2).

