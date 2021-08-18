springfield-news-sun logo
US women to play four post-Olympic matches

United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates scoring her side's 4th goal against Australia during the women's bronze medal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates scoring her side's 4th goal against Australia during the women's bronze medal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: Fernando Vergara

1 hour ago
The U.S. women’s national soccer team will play a series of four matches in September and October

CHICAGO (AP) — Coming off the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women's national team will play a series of four matches in September and October.

The team will play Paraguay in Cleveland on Sept. 16 and again on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati. They'll also play South Korea on Oct. 21 in Kansas City, Kansas, and on Oct. 26 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The match in St. Paul will be Carli Lloyd's final game with the national team. The 39-year-old forward announced plans to retire earlier this week after a 16-year career that includes a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals.

Lloyd was on the U.S. team that won the bronze medal in Tokyo with a 4-3 victory over Australia earlier this month.

