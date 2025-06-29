US women beat Ireland 4-0 for the second straight match

The United States went up early when Biyendolo took a cross from Emma Sears and calmly scored her 25th international goal in the 11th minute. Biyendolo was captain for the match.

Left back Rodriguez started in her debut and scored on a rebound goal in the 42nd minute to make it 2-0.

After halftime, Sears kept the ball in play and sent it to Olivia Moultrie, who crossed to Ryan for the goal in the 66th minute. It was Ryan's first international goal.

Thompson came off the bench and scored in her second straight match in the 86th minute.

Rose Lavelle, who is from Cincinnati, came in as a substitute in the 87th minute after the crowd at TQL Stadium started chanting her name. Lavelle scored in Thursday's match, making her first appearance of the year for the national team after having ankle surgery.

In addition to Rodriguez, Seattle Reign midfielder Sam Meza also started in her debut for the team. Hayes made 11 changes to the starting lineup from Thursday's match.

Twenty-four players have made their debut for the national team in 24 games under Hayes, who has been tasked with preparing the team for qualification for the Women's World Cup.

The United States was without many of its Europe-based players, including Lindsay Heaps and Crystal Dunn, who Hayes was resting following the European season.

Ireland was also missing a few stars, including Katie McCabe, who was given time off after the season with Arsenal, and Denise O'Sullivan, who plays for the North Carolina Courage and is injured.

The United States next plays Canada on Wednesday at Audi Field In Washington.



