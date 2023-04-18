US to play CONCACAF Gold Cup in Chicago, St Louis, Charlotte

The Americans will meet Curaçao, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana or Sint Maarten four days later at St. Louis, then finish Group A against Nicaragua on July 2 at Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mexico opens Group B against Honduras on June 25 at Houston, plays Haiti four days later at Glendale, Arizona, and meets invited guest Qatar on July 2 at Santa Clara, California, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said Tuesday.