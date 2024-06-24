U.S. swimming team for the 2024 Paris Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Olympic swimming team that will compete at the Paris Games, with name, hometown and events (all distances in meters unless noted):
MEN
Jack Alexy, Morristown, New Jersey: 100 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay
Hunter Armstrong, Dover, Ohio: 100 backstroke; 4x100 freestyle relay
Shaine Casas, McAllen, Texas: 200 individual medley
Brooks Curry, Atlanta, Georgia: 4x200 freestyle relay
Caeleb Dressel, Green Cove Springs, Florida: 50 freestyle; 100 butterfly; 4x100 freestyle relay
Matt Fallon, Warren, New Jersey: 200 breaststroke
Nic Fink, Morristown, New Jersey: 100 breaststroke
Bobby Finke, Clearwater, Florida: 800 freestyle; 1,500 freestyle
Carson Foster, Cincinnati, Ohio: 200 individual medley; 400 individual medley
Chris Guiliano, Douglassville, Pennsylvania: 50 freestyle; 100 freestyle; 200 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay; 4x200 freestyle relay
Thomas Heilman, Charlottesville, Virginia: 100 butterfly; 200 butterfly
Ryan Held, Springfield, Illinois: 4x100 freestyle relay
Luke Hobson, Reno, Nevada: 200 freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay
David Johnston, Dallas, Texas: 1,500 freestyle
Keaton Jones, Gilbert, Arizona: 200 backstroke
Chase Kalisz, Baltimore, Maryland: 400 individual medley
Drew Kibler, Carmel, Indiana: 4x200 freestyle relay
Matt King, Snohomish, Washington: 4x100 freestyle relay
Josh Matheny, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: 200 breaststroke
Ryan Murphy, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: 100 backstroke; 200 backstroke
Blake Pieroni, Chesterton, Indiana: 4x200 freestyle relay
Ivan Puskovitch, West Chester, Pennsylvania: 10-kilometer marathon
Aaron Shackell, Carmel, Indiana: 400 freestyle
Kieran Smith, Ridgefield, Connecticut: 400 freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay
Charlie Swanson, Richmond, Virginia: 100 breaststroke
Luca Urlando, Sacramento, California: 200 butterfly
Luke Whitlock, Noblesville, Indiana: 800 freestyle
WOMEN
Phoebe Bacon, Chevy Chase, Maryland: 200 backstroke
Katharine Berkoff, Missoula, Montana: 100 backstroke
Erika Connolly, Modesto, California: 4x100 freestyle relay
Mariah Denigan, Walton, Kentucky: 10-kilometer marathon
Kate Douglass, Pelham, New York: 200 breaststroke; 100 freestyle; 200 individual medley; 4x100 freestyle relay
Erin Gemmell, Potomac, Maryland: 4x200 freestyle relay
Katie Grimes, Las Vegas, Nevada: 1,500 freestyle; 400 individual medley; 10-kilometer marathon
Torri Huske, Arlington, Virginia: 100 butterfly; 100 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay
Lilly King, Evansville, Indiana: 100 breaststroke; 200 breaststroke
Katie Ledecky, Bethesda, Maryland: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle; 800 freestyle; 1,500 freestyle
Paige Madden, Mobile, Alabama: 400 freestyle; 800 freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay
Simone Manuel, Sugar Land, Texas: 50 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay
Anna Peplowski, Germantown Hills, Illinois: 4x200 freestyle relay
Alex Shackell, Carmel, Indiana: 200 butterfly; 4x200 freestyle relay
Regan Smith, Lakeville, Minnesota: 100 backstroke; 200 backstroke; 200 butterfly
Alex Walsh, Nashville, Tennessee: 200 individual medley
Gretchen Walsh, Nashville, Tennessee: 100 butterfly; 50 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay
Emma Weber, Denver, Colorado: 100 breaststroke
Claire Weinstein, White Plains, New York: 200 freestyle
Abbey Weitzeil, Santa Clarita, California: 4x100 freestyle relay
Emma Weyant, Sarasota, Florida: 400 individual medley
