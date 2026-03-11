US Sen. Jon Husted testifies remotely in ex-FirstEnergy executives' corruption trial

Neither DeWine nor Husted has been accused of wrongdoing. Husted's testimony in the high-profile corruption trial comes as he faces a hot-button retention bid this fall to keep the Senate seat to which he was appointed last year as a successor to JD Vance. He is expected to face Democrat Sherrod Brown, a three-term former senator who lost a reelection bid in 2024.

Husted was Ohio’s lieutenant governor-elect in early 2019, when prosecutors allege Jones and Dowling bribed the late Randazzo in exchange for legislative and regulatory favors. That included championing a $1 billion bailout of two FirstEnergy-associated nuclear plants at the heart of the $60 million bribery scandal from which the executives’ prosecutions arose. Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is serving 20 years in prison for masterminding the scheme.

Asked Wednesday about the purpose of the 2018 dinner, Husted told jurors, “I don't precisely know. I did not organize it. But it was, I think basically, it was that FirstEnergy was going to be in town and they wanted to say ‘hi’ and congratulate us on winning.” He said he did not recall anything discussed during the meal, only that DeWine wasn't feeling well.

Husted confirmed the general theme of discussions he'd had with Jones and Dowling — which the latter two texted about, sometimes with Householder — surrounding progress on House Bill 6, the state bailout bill.

Special Assistant Attorney General Matthew Meyer asked whether Husted knew Laurel Dawson, DeWine's then-chief of staff, and her husband, Mike Dawson. Husted said yes and described Mike Dawson as a friend. In response to questioning, Husted said he wasn't aware that Mike Dawson had been a consultant to FirstEnergy and once shared an office with Randazzo, nor had he ever heard that Mike Dawson shared information about the happenings inside the DeWine-Husted administration with Dowling.

Laurel Dawson was the person who vetted a dossier on Randazzo put together by DeWine's fellow Republicans, which urged the governor not to choose him because he was too close to FirstEnergy. The document was reviewed and dismissed without being shown to the governor. Husted said Wednesday that the only opposition to Randazzo's nomination that he could recall came from American Electric Power.

The Dec. 18, 2018, dinner, held at the storied Athletic Club of Columbus, is pivotal to Jones' and Dowling's cases. Evidence has shown that DeWine, Husted, Jones and Dowling were joined at the meal by Josh Rubin. Earlier in the day, Rubin — a FirstEnergy lobbyist and adviser to the 2018 DeWine-Husted campaign — had provided advice to the executives on how to lobby DeWine, then the governor-elect, in favor of the company’s preferences to chair the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, according to a text contained in the criminal complaint.

Husted said he did not recall them doing that.

Rubin cautioned the executives not to mention to DeWine that they would be meeting Randazzo at his residence after the dinner. Later in the day, Randazzo texted Dowling a list of figures for the years 2019 through 2024: “Total 4,333,333.” “Got it, Sam,” Dowling replied. “Good seeing you as well. Thanks for the hospitality. Cool condo.”

The next day, Jones also texted Randazzo. “We’re going to get this handled this year, paid in full, no discount,” he wrote. “Don’t forget about us or Hurricane Chuck may show up on your doorstep! Of course, no guarantee he won’t show up sometime anyway.”

Randazzo replied, “Made me laugh — you guys are welcome anytime and anywhere I can open the door. Let me know how you want me to structure the invoices. Thanks.”

Randazzo faced state and federal charges for his role in the scheme before dying by suicide in April 2024.