US Open at a glance

CHASING: Adam Scott (67) and J.J. Spaun (69) were one shot behind.

LURKING: Viktor Hovland (70) was the only other player under par, three shots behind.

AT STAKE: $4.3 million to the winner, with a 10-year exemption to the U.S. Open and a five-year exemption to the other three majors.

WAVING THE FLAG: The leading 10 players going into the final round represent the United States, Australia, Norway, Mexico, England, South Africa, Denmark and Scotland.

BATTLE WITH PAR: Adam Scott (70-70-67) is only the third player to post par or better in the first three rounds of a U.S. Open at Oakmont. The others were Shane Lowry in 2016 and Curtis Strange in 1994.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Viktor Hovland was in deep rough well right of the 17th green and hit a wedge to a back to 2 feet for eagle.

NO BIRDIES: No one made a birdie on the 15th hole, which played 523 yards into the wind.

NOTEWORTHY: Seven of the nine U.S. Open champions at Oakmont won a major for the first time.

QUOTEWORTHY: “There’s a lot of guys ... that the thought of winning a U.S. Open is a little out of their comfort zone, so there’s only a certain kind of player that can win a U.S. Open, especially on Sunday.” — Johnny Miller.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 7 p.m. (NBC).

