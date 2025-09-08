US midfielder Sean Zawadzki hurts right knee and will miss friendly against Japan

Midfielder Sean Zawadzki will miss the United States’ friendly against Japan on Tuesday night after injuring his right knee in training
news
1 hour ago
X

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Midfielder Sean Zawadzki will miss the United States' friendly against Japan on Tuesday night after injuring his right knee in training.

The 25-year-old was hurt during training ahead of Saturday's 2-0 loss to South Korea and returned to Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday. The Crew are hosting

Zawadzki made his U.S. debut a January 2024 friendly against Slovenia and has not played for the Americans since.

The 15th-ranked Americans are winless in seven games against top-25 teams heading into the match against No. 17 Japan, which has qualified for its seventh straight World Cup. The U.S. receives an automatic berth as co-host.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

In Other News
1
‘Art for Wright’ fundraiser to auction unique works
2
Columbus homicide suspect indicted on attempted murder after last...
3
Food insecurity in Clark County rises, report shows
4
Springfield’s School Based Health Center celebrates 1 year
5
Column: A time to leave