Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

University marching band gets thank you from Tom Cruise

news
29 minutes ago
The Ohio State University marching band paid a tribute to the movie “Top Gun,” receiving the attention and gratitude from the film's star, Tom Cruise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State University marching band paid a tribute to the movie “Top Gun," receiving the attention and gratitude from the film's star Tom Cruise.

For the Nov. 13 halftime show during Ohio State's 59-31 victory over Purdue, the band transformed into formations reminiscent of the 1986 film, such as a fighter jet complete with smoke machines and the iconic volleyball scene.

On Tuesday, the marching band tweeted that Cruise saw the performance and offered a personal message thanking them.

Cruise said the “tribute was fantastic,” and invited the band to see a screening in Columbus of the sequel “Top Gun: Maverick."

The actor also wished the OSU football team good luck in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, where the band will be performing during the parade and the halftime show.

In Other News
1
Wittenberg to start spring semester with remote learning due to rise in
2
State trooper from Springfield rounds up loose miniature horse
3
DeWine pleads with schools to require masks when classes resume
4
Springfield woman hospitalized following crash near Ferncliff cemetery
5
Man hospitalized after shooting in Springfield that also hit vehicles...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top