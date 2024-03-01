Union rejects Kroger contract offer at 38 stores in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

A contract involving about 3,000 workers at 32 Kroger stores throughout in West Virginia, four in southern Ohio and two in Ashland, Kentucky, expired Feb. 24.

"This vote has sent a powerful message to Kroger that they must do better if they expect us to ratify a contract," the union said.

Union spokesperson Jonathan Williams said in a telephone interview that the proposed pay raises fell well short of keeping up with inflation. The offer also had unacceptable potential increases in health-care costs during the life of the contract, Williams said.

Lori Raya, president of Kroger's Mid-Atlantic division, said in a statement Friday that the contract offer “would put more money in every associate’s paycheck and preserve high-quality healthcare at 72% less than the average healthcare expense for West Virginia families. We remain dedicated to finding common ground and extend an open invitation to UFCW Local 400 for further dialogue.”