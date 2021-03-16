Union: Ford backs out on vow to add new model at Ohio plant

“We 100% reject the company's decision to put corporate greed and more potential profits over American jobs and the future of our members,” UAW Vice President and Director Gerald Kariem said in a letter sent to union members late last week.

Ford's promised investment at the Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake was made during 2019 contract negotiations. The plant currently has around 1,700 hourly workers producing Ford E-series vans and Super Duty pickup trucks.