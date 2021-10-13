Undefeated Cardinals down at least 2 starters vs. Browns

The Cardinals have a 5-0 record for the first time since 1974 and feature one of the NFL's best offenses. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Williams had been a big part of that and was on pace for a career year with 193 yards receiving through five games.

Williams was injured after his right knee buckled at the end of the run that resulted in a 14-yard reception.

“I just think guys have to step up,” Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. “Guys who have been maybe waiting for an opportunity to show their skills, I think when a guy goes down, it's an opportunity to step up and kind of make those plays and fill that void.”

Hudson was one of Cardinals' key offseason signings after coming from the Las Vegas Raiders. The 11-year veteran has quickly turned into a team leader in Arizona with teammates and coaches raving about his physical and mental talent.

“I'm not sure if you can replace him as far as helping the plays being effective,” Kingsbury said. “He was such a great presence for us in the pass protection and the run game. It's hard to account for not having him in there.”

