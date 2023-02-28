X
Dark Mode Toggle

UNC hires former NFL head coach Freddie Kitchens as TE coach

news
20 minutes ago
North Carolina has hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as its run-game coordinator and tight ends coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as its run-game coordinator and tight ends coach.

The school announced the hiring Tuesday, with Kitchens named to replace John Lilly after Lilly joined Frank Reich’s staff with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

Kitchens spent 16 seasons in the NFL ranks, leading the Browns to a 6-10 record as head coach in 2019. He also worked as an offensive coordinator with the Browns and took over as play-caller for the New York Giants in 2021.

Kitchens also spent 11 years on the staff of the Arizona Cardinals, including for their Super Bowl appearance in the 2008 season. He has had college coaching stints at North Texas and Mississippi and spent last year as a senior analyst at South Carolina.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Recordings in corruption trial: Borges paid man $15K while asking him...
3
Dental health factors in overall child well-being, Clark County...
4
Mystery dinner theater awaits at historic Springfield house
5
Things to do this week: community kitchen, Heritage Center event and...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top