UNC Greensboro Spartans and the Youngstown State Penguins square off in Jacksonville, Florida

The UNC Greensboro Spartans face the Youngstown State Penguins at John Hurst Adams Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
By The Associated Press
10 hours ago
Youngstown State Penguins (2-3) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-5)

Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces Youngstown State at John Hurst Adams Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Spartans have a 0-5 record against non-conference oppponents. UNC Greensboro has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Penguins have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Youngstown State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.6 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is scoring 14.2 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Spartans. Donald Whitehead Jr. is averaging 13.6 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 39.2%.

Cris Carroll is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Penguins. Imanuel Zorgvol is averaging 10.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

