UNC Greensboro Spartans and the Youngstown State Penguins meet in Jacksonville, Florida

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State and UNC Greensboro square off in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Spartans have a 0-5 record against non-conference oppponents. UNC Greensboro allows 93.0 points and has been outscored by 18.0 points per game.

The Penguins are 2-3 in non-conference play. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon League with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Vladimer Salaridze averaging 3.0.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.6 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Donald Whitehead Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Cris Carroll is averaging 14.2 points for the Penguins. Imanuel Zorgvol is averaging 10.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.