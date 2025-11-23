UNC Greensboro Spartans and the Youngstown State Penguins meet in Jacksonville, Florida

The UNC Greensboro Spartans take on the Youngstown State Penguins at John Hurst Adams Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Youngstown State Penguins (2-3) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-5)

Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State and UNC Greensboro square off in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Spartans have a 0-5 record against non-conference oppponents. UNC Greensboro allows 93.0 points and has been outscored by 18.0 points per game.

The Penguins are 2-3 in non-conference play. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon League with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Vladimer Salaridze averaging 3.0.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.6 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Donald Whitehead Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Cris Carroll is averaging 14.2 points for the Penguins. Imanuel Zorgvol is averaging 10.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Column: More bottles with messages, part two of a WWI soldier’s diary
2
Column: With a lot to be thankful for, don’t forget about Thanksgiving
3
Springfield students challenge bill on parental consent for mental...
4
Clark County Historical Society to open holiday display on Friday
5
See why the Clark County library director is retiring